PLI scheme for chip: 20 requests pending

NEW DELHI: Nearly 20 applications are pending with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for evaluation and approval for semiconductor under the production linked incentive scheme, a senior government official said on Monday.

As per Akash Tripathi, CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission, the country is expected to have more than 10 semiconductor units within the next decade to meet its domestic and global demand. “India should have at least 10 semiconductor units including fabs to meet the demand for chips both in India and worldwide,” said Tripathi.

The government announced an incentive of Rs 76,000 crore to develop semiconductor ecosystem in 2021. It has so far approved several semiconductor projects including a chip fabrication unit in Dholera, Gujarat, and four chip packaging units: three in Sanand, Gujarat, and one in Morigaon, Assam. The cumulative investment in these projects is Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

As the capital announced for the scheme is nearing exhaustion, the government is expected to announce a second tranche of incentives for semiconductor soon. Tripathi mentioned that if necessary, the government will increase the allocation to develop the semiconductor ecosystem in the country.