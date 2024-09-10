PM Modi asks automakers to bring global best practices to India, focus on clean mobility

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on India's automotive sector to embrace global best practices while advancing green and clean mobility solutions. In his written address to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) annual convention, Modi emphasized the pivotal role of the automotive industry in driving economic growth and responding to increasing demand.

Modi highlighted the importance of aligning with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, expressing confidence that SIAM and its members will play a crucial role in this mission. "As we accelerate towards our collective goals, it is essential that our progress is both rapid and sustainable. Green and clean mobility is a key component of this vision," he stated.

The Prime Minister urged the sector to set a benchmark for others by integrating global best practices into their operations. He expressed optimism that the discussions at the Annual Convention would act as a catalyst for this transformation.

Modi noted the impressive growth of India's automotive industry over the past decade, attributing it to both the nation's expanding economic landscape and the industry's significant contributions. He praised the ongoing development of future ready infrastructure, including modern expressways, high speed railways, and comprehensive multi-modal connectivity, which benefits all regions of the country.

"Through innovation and enterprise, I am confident that the automotive industry will continue to drive economic growth and capitalize on rising demand," Modi concluded.