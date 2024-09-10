Vodafone Idea attains PCI DSS 4.0 certification for retail stores, payment channels

NEW DELHI: Telecom Service Provider Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), on Tuesday, announced that it had become the first telco in India to achieve the Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard version 4.0 (PCI DSS 4.0) certification for its retail stores and payment channels.

PCI DSS is a set of strict security rules that companies handling credit/debit card information must follow to protect customer's sensitive data from theft and fraud.

The PCI DSS 4.0 certification is already mandated by RBI Guidelines for banking and financial institutions in India.

“At Vi, the security of our customers' data is not just a priority, it is our commitment. Achieving PCI DSS 4.0 demonstrates our commitment to having the best security measures in place. We are immensely happy to be the first telecom operator in India to be granted this certification, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to setting industry benchmarks and investing in cutting-edge security technologies,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vi.

Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom operator, worked with Vista InfoSec, a renowned security consulting firm, to achieve this certification. Narendra Sahoo, Founder & Director of VISTA InfoSec, said that working with Vi on their PCI DSS 4.0 certification was a remarkable experience. 'Their commitment to achieving this industry-first milestone, supported by strong management and a dedicated team, highlights their focus on securing customer payments,' he said.