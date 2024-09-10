Xiaomi appoints Sudhin Mathur as new Chief Operating Officer in India

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sudhin Mathur as its new Chief Operating Officer in India.

Sudhin Mathur will play a crucial role in shaping and executing the company's strategic vision, crafting a roadmap to achieve business goals, and sustain growth momentum. With his extensive experience in driving profitability and leading transformative initiatives, he will be instrumental in driving Xiaomi India's growth agenda.

During his prior commitments, he played a crucial role at Sony Ericsson, establishing the brand as a leader in mobile handsets and setting up the company’s Global R&D Centre in Chennai. Over his three-decade career, he has held impactful roles at LG Mobiles among others. Additionally, he embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with Shoptalk as a founder, enhancing consumer engagement at retail points for numerous successful brands.

Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, welcomed Sudhin Mathur, highlighting his unique blend of strategic vision and operational expertise. Sudhin's expertise spans brand building, retail transformation, and high-performance team development, making him an ideal fit for Xiaomi India's ambitious goals.

This appointment comes as Xiaomi India completes a decade of innovation in the country, emerging as a leader in the industry and driving a revolution.