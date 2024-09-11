India aims to become global hub for production, utilisation and export of green hydrogen: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India aims to position itself as a global hub for the production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen.

Speaking at the second edition of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2024) in Delhi, Modi highlighted that India's non-fossil fuel capacity has increased by nearly 300% over the last decade, and the country’s solar energy capacity has seen an astounding 3000% growth during the same period.

“We aim to position India as a global hub for the production, utilization, and export of green hydrogen. The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, is a critical step toward realising this ambition. It will drive innovation, build infrastructure, stimulate industry growth, and attract investment in the green hydrogen sector,” said the minister.

Modi, emphasizing that climate change and energy transition are global concerns, urged for international partnerships to enhance the impact of green hydrogen on decarbonization.

“Scaling up production, minimising costs and building infrastructure can happen faster through cooperation. We also need to jointly invest in research and innovation to push technology further,” said Modi.

Meanwhile, Prahlad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister for New and Renewable Energy, said that India is progressing towards becoming a global leader in green hydrogen. “This mission not only has the potential to attract ₹8 lakh crore in investments and generate 6 lakh jobs but will also significantly reduce reliance on imported natural gas and ammonia, leading to savings of ₹1 lakh crore. As we move forward, our efforts will also contribute to reducing carbon emissions by 5 MMT by 2030, positioning India as a beacon of sustainable development on the global stage”, he said.

The three-day conference features over 100 stalls from industry players and public companies showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in the green hydrogen value chain. The event is attended by more than 2,000 national and international delegates, including academicians, industry experts, startups, policymakers, and diplomats.