India has capability to become trusted partner in semicon supply chain: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has the capability to become a trusted partner in a diversified semiconductor supply chain.

While chairing the Semiconductor Executives’ Roundtable attended by CEOs, heads, and representatives from various semiconductor organisations, the PM assured them that India would maintain a predictable and stable policy environment.

He emphasised that their (industry leaders) ideas would not only influence their businesses but also shape India’s future. He said semiconductors are fundamental to the Digital Age and that the industry will soon underpin even our basic necessities. Under the Make in India and Make for the World initiatives, he added that the government would continue to support the semiconductor industry at every stage.

In December 2021, Centre announced an incentive of Rs 76,000 crore to develop semiconductor ecosystem. Several semiconductor projects have been approved since, including a chip fabrication unit in Dholera, Gujarat and four chip packaging units: three in Sanand, Gujarat, and one in Morigaon, Assam. The total investment in these projects amounts to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, CEOs expressed their appreciation for India’s commitment to the semiconductor sector. The meeting featured representatives from organisations including SEMI, Micron, NXP, PSMC, IMEC, Renesas, TEPL, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Tower, Synopsys, Cadence, Rapidus, Jacobs, JSR, Infineon, Advantest, Teradyne, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Merck, CG Power, and Kaynes Technology.