JSW MG Motor launches Windsor EV at Rs 9.99 lakh, battery available on rent at Rs 3.5/km

JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday launched the Windsor cross utility vehicle (CUV) as one of the newest entrants into the Indian car market aims to increase the share of electric vehicles (EVs) in its sales portfolio. Windsor is the first vehicle to be launched under the joint venture (JV) between India’s JSW Group and MG Motor India, the local unit of China’s biggest car company SAIC Motor.

JSW MG has priced the CUV at Rs 9.99 lakh as the company claims this would address the huge price gap between internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and EVs. However, there is a catch here - the battery is missing at this price point. The company has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan wherein the consumer will have to pay Rs 3.5 per km as a rental for the battery.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, said they would announce the ex-showroom prices of the Windsor (with fitted battery) on October 3 and deliveries would commence from October 12. “We are addressing the initial cost barrier of owning an EV…We are giving options to consumers as to how they would like to own the vehicle,” said Bajwa who is hopeful that Windsor can become the top selling vehicle for the company in the months to come.

JSW MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba said that with the launch of Windsor, EV sales in the company’s portfolio should exceed the 50% mark. At present, EVs account for 35% of the company's total sales.