Microsoft invests Rs 520 crore in 16.4-acre property in Pune’s Hinjewadi

BENGALURU: Tech giant Microsoft has purchased 16.4 acre land in Pune's Hinjewadi for about Rs 520 crore, according to Square Yards. The company's investments in the commercial real estate sector have increased in recent times, as they plan to establish more data centres, development centres and office spaces to accommodate growing workforce.
As per the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, Microsoft’s Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, acquired 66,414.5 square meters of prime land in Pune’s Hinjewadi.
The transaction, registered in August 2024, involved the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.
In 2022, the company also acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 328 crore. Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore.
Both deals are part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations. The company's network of data centres already includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Currently, the company's workforce in India includes over 23,000 employees across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. In early 2024, Microsoft launched a skilling initiative in India, aiming to equip 2 million individuals with AI and digital skills by 2025.