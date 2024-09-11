Microsoft invests Rs 520 crore in 16.4-acre property in Pune’s Hinjewadi

BENGALURU: Tech giant Microsoft has purchased 16.4 acre land in Pune's Hinjewadi for about Rs 520 crore, according to Square Yards. The company's investments in the commercial real estate sector have increased in recent times, as they plan to establish more data centres, development centres and office spaces to accommodate growing workforce.

As per the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, Microsoft’s Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, acquired 66,414.5 square meters of prime land in Pune’s Hinjewadi.

The transaction, registered in August 2024, involved the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.