ONGC Videsh signs MoU with UAE's IRH to secure critical mineral supply chain

NEW DELHI: ONGC Videsh, along with Oil India Ltd. (OIL) and Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Resources Holding RSC Ltd. (IRH) of the UAE to develop mineral projects worldwide.

As per the company, the agreement aims to collaborate globally on the critical mineral supply chain, identifying, acquiring, and developing critical mineral projects worldwide, including India.

“The parties aim to leverage their expertise, resources, and networks to pursue mutually beneficial opportunities, achieve operational excellence, and secure a stable supply of critical energy minerals,” said ONGC Videsh in a press note.