Airtel business expands global network with Sparkle partnership on Blue-Raman Cable

NEW DELHI: Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has signed an agreement with Italian telecom service provider Sparkle to acquire additional capacity on the Blue-Raman Submarine Cable System. This move aims to diversify Airtel’s global network and enhance connectivity between Asia and Europe.

The Blue-Raman cable system is a proposed intercontinental fibre-optic communications system connecting France to India via Italy, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, and Oman. The agreement enables Airtel to leverage Sparkle’s capacity on the Blue-Raman cable, connecting India to Italy, and expand its global network.

This partnership facilitates the development of new business opportunities and projects in the Indian subcontinent by utilising their respective cable infrastructures.

Vani Venkatesh, CEO - Global Business, Airtel Business, said: "We are happy to partner with Sparkle as we further consolidate our leadership in global connectivity. This partnership diversifies our network with large integrated capacities to meet the ever-growing connectivity needs and data demand of our customers."

Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle, added: "We are pleased with this agreement, supporting the digital growth of the region and strengthening our historical partnership with Bharti Airtel."

Airtel Business is India’s leading provider of ICT services, with a vast global network spanning 50 countries and five continents. This agreement reinforces Airtel’s commitment to providing secure and reliable connectivity solutions worldwide.