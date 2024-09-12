Buying electric two-wheeler? New subsidies to be lower than in earlier scheme

Under the 'PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme' which will be rolled out soon, electric two-wheeler buyers can avail a maximum subsidy of up to Rs 10,000 in the first year and Rs 5,000 in the second year.

Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that the subsidy under the new scheme for electric two-wheelers has been fixed based on battery power at Rs 5,000 per kilowatt hour but the overall incentive will not exceed Rs 10,000 in the first year. He added that in the second year, it will be halved by Rs 2,500 per kilowatt hour, and the overall benefit will not exceed Rs 5,000.

The current and upcoming subsidies on two-wheelers are much lower than what it was under FAME 2 scheme.

In June 2023, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had revised the FAME-II subsidy amount to Rs 10,000 per kWh as against the earlier amount of Rs 15,000 per kWh. The ministry noted that the cap on incentives for e-2Ws will be 15% of the ex-factory price of vehicles from 40% before June 2023.

In March this year, the subsidies under the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) were further reduced to Rs 5,000/kWh subject to a cap of Rs 10,000 per two-wheeler.