CEAT launches truck bus radial production line

CHENNAI : In a bid to expand its footprint in global markets, tyre maker CEAT on Wednesday launched truck bus radial (TBR) production line at Chennai manufacturing plant.

The new line will reach a production capacity of 1,500 tyres daily over next 12 months. The new TBR line complements CEAT’s existing production capabilities, including the manufacture of premium passenger car radial (PCR) and motorcycle radial tyres.

Located in Sriperumbudur and spread across 160 acres, CEAT’s addition of the TBR line strengthens its standing as a hub of advanced manufacturing, underpinned by cutting-edge technology.

“Inauguration of the truck bus radial line at our export centric Chennai plant is a key step in CEAT’s global expansion strategy of offering a complete range of tyresacross markets including Europe and the US. By integrating smart technologies and connected systems, we are creating a safer, more efficient, and sustainable workplace,” said Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, CEAT.