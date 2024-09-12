EVs get Rs 11k crore boost from government

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) for the implementation of ‘PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme’ to promote electric mobility in the country.

The PM E-DRIVE has replaced the FAME scheme and the temporary Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024. The new scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years. Subsidies/demand incentives worth Rs 3,679 crore have been provided to incentivise electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, e-ambulances, e-trucks and other emerging EVs. The scheme will support 24.79 lakh e-2Ws, 3.16 lakh e-3Ws, and 14,028 e-buses. There isn’t much for electric car buyers.

The scheme allocates Rs 500 crore for the deployment of e-ambulances. A sum of Rs 4,391 crore has been provided for procurement of 14,028 e-buses by STUs/public transport agencies. The demand aggregation will be done by CESL in the nine cities with more than 40 lakh population namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. Intercity and Interstate e-buses will also be supported in consultation with states. The scheme will promote the deployment of e-trucks in the country. Rs.500 crore has been allocated for incentivising e-trucks.

The government said the scheme addresses range anxiety of EV buyers by promoting the installation of electric vehicle public charging stations (EVPCS). “These EVPCS shall be installed in the selected cities with high EV penetration and on selected highways. The scheme proposes installation of 22,100 fast chargers for e-4 Ws, 1,800 fast chargers for e-buses and 48,400 fast chargers for e-2W/3Ws. The outlay for EV PCS will be Rs 2,000 crore,” said a statement issued by the Cabinet.

Further, the government has approved an outlay of Rs 780 crore to modernise the test agencie. The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is introducing e-vouchers for EV buyers to avail demand incentives under the scheme.

At the time of purchase of EV, the scheme portal will generate an Aadhaar authenticated e-Voucher for the buyer. A link to download the e-voucher will be sent to the registered mobile number of the buyer. This e-voucher will be signed by the buyer and submitted to dealer to avail demand incentives under the scheme.

The e-Voucher will also be signed by dealer and uploaded on PM E-DRIVE portal.