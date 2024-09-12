Maruti Suzuki launches Swift CNG, expects CNG sales to hit six lakh units this fiscal

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki launched the S-CNG variant of its popular hatchback Swift at a starting price of Rs 819,500 which goes up to Rs 919,500.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) said that CNG sales in their portfolio have grown by 30 per cent between April and August and are confident of achieving 6 lakh CNG vehicle sales this fiscal (FY2025).

Last year, the company sold around 4.77 lakh CNG vehicles. In the April-August period of this fiscal, the sales have reached to 2.21 lakh units.

At present, CNG accounts for 33% of total Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle sales. The old-generation Maruti Swift CNG accounts for 15% of total sales in Maruti's portfolio.

“Maruti Suzuki pioneered the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles to date, contributing to a significant reduction of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions,” said Banerjee.

He added, “Our S-CNG technology has democratized green mobility solutions, and we are proud to offer the widest range of 14 S-CNG powered vehicles across all body styles. Last fiscal year, our CNG sales in the passenger vehicle category witnessed a 46.8% growth compared to Financial Year 2022- 23 and registered a CAGR of around 28% since 2010.”

The new Swift CNG comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg, more than a 6% improvement over its predecessor. It is now offered in three variants: V, V (O), and Z, up from two in the previous generation. Each of these trims is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It comes with standard safety features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP®), and Hill Hold Assist.

Further, the Swift S-CNG comes equipped with features such as automatic climate control, rear AC vent, wireless charger, 60:40 split rear seats, and a feature-loaded 17.78 cm (7-inch) Smart Play Pro infotainment system and Suzuki Connect.