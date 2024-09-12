Nabfid must become self-sustainable, not rely on government: RBI deputy governor

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid) should aim to become a self-sustaining business and stop depending on "continuous government support", said Reserve Bank deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Thursday.

The development finance institution was set up in 2021 to focus on infrastructure funding.

“Nabfid, over the medium-term, should plan for self-sustainable operations under a business model that is not reliant on continuous government support or else regulatory dispensations would need to be in place,” said Rao addressing a seminar.

The dynamic nature of our times necessitates agile strategies for institutions with focus on sectors prioritized by the government, thereby complementing overall governmental efforts, while retaining the required flexibility to pivot its strategies as per the changing needs of the economy, he said.

An underdeveloped financial system and limited market for infrastructure debt have made the sector reliant on banks and non-banking financial companies for financing, he said.

Rao said high costs and long gestation periods complicate infrastructure financing and lead to asset-liability mismatches. Delays in approvals, clearances, land acquisition challenges and breaches of agreements exacerbate the risks and often result in cost overruns.

He further said the interdependence of infrastructure projects adds another layer of complexity. The success of one project often hinges on the availability of complementary infrastructure, which means that delays or issues in one project can affect others, making the financing process more intricate. Effective infrastructure development requires a holistic approach where projects are viewed as part of an interconnected network rather than in isolation, he said.