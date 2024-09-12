Rate cut optimism fuels market rally, makes investors richer by Rs 6.5 lakh crore crore

Following a dip in consumer inflation in the USA and rate-cut optimism across the globe, the bulls took firm control of the Indian equity market and pushed the benchmark indices to historic highs.

The BSE Sensex on Thursday gained more than 1600 points intraday and crossed the 83,000 mark for the first time while the Nifty 50 hit a record high of 25,433 points.

The Nifty 50 gained 1.89% or 470.40 points to close the session at 25,388.90 while the BSE Sensex finished at 82,962 points, up 1.77% or 1,439.55 from the previous close.

Investors' wealth surged over Rs 6.5 lakh crore during the day as the total market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies reached a new high of Rs 467.22 lakh crore.

The optimism in the market was primarily fueled by soft US inflation data, which was at a 3-year low of 2.5% in August. This has increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will start its rate-cutting exercise from next week.