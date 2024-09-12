Second phase of semicon Mission in 3-4 months

NEW DELHI: After the successful first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, the government is set to launch the second phase of the scheme with a greater focus on bringing all component companies, raw material suppliers, and others on board.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing a press briefing at the Semicon India 2024 event, said Semicon 2.0, to be launched in three-four months, will aim to encompass the entire ecosystem. The minister also announced that Uttar Pradesh will soon have semiconductor units, following Gujarat and Assam.