Ericsson partners with global telecom leaders to launch unified network APIs

NEW DELHI: Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson announced on Friday a partnership with major global telecom operators to create and distribute a unified network Application Programming Interface (API) platform. This venture aims to simplify access, utilisation, and payment for network capabilities across a broad spectrum of telecom networks worldwide.

The newly formed entity will integrate network APIs from a coalition of telecom giants, including América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone.

This collaboration envisions a future where applications can operate seamlessly across diverse networks, thereby accelerating innovation for developers.

The platform will cater to a wide range of developer platforms, including hyperscalers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers, System Integrators (SIs), and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

It will leverage existing CAMARA APIs, an open-source project backed by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation. Strategic partnerships with Vonage and Google Cloud will further extend the platform’s reach to millions of developers and their ecosystems.

Börje Ekholm, Ericsson’s President and CEO, described the partnership as a landmark moment for the industry: “A global platform built on Ericsson’s deep technical capabilities and with a comprehensive ecosystem, that provides millions of developers with a single connection, will enable the telecom industry to invest deeper into the network API opportunity, driving growth and innovation for everyone.”

Bharti Airtel’s CEO, Gopal Vittal, emphasised that the initiative would enhance network monetisation opportunities. “We are excited to be part of this venture, which promises to drive growth and innovation throughout the telecom ecosystem,” Vittal stated.

Reliance Jio’s President, Mathew Oommen, highlighted the transformative potential of the project: “Together, we are not just building networks; we are laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected, and inclusive world in the AI era.”

Vodafone Group’s Chief Executive, Margherita Della Valle, noted the impact of network APIs on the industry: “This pioneering partnership will leverage the combined strength of our global networks to foster the development of applications that stimulate growth and enhance public services, ushering in the next wave of digital innovation.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in early 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other standard conditions. Upon completion, Ericsson will hold 50% equity in the new venture, with the remaining 50% divided among the telecom partners. Built on the principles of GSMA Open Gateway, the platform will remain open and non-discriminatory, aiming to maximise value creation across the industry.