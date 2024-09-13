In volte face, Sebi says no evidence against NSE in co-location case, paving way for IPO

MUMBAI: In a complete volte face, the markets watchdog Sebi has thrown out its own case against the NSE and its past management led by chief executive Chitra Ramakrishna and the chairman Ravi Narain over alleged collusion and unfair trade practices, paving the way for the nation’s largest bourse to resume its primary share sale plans which had been stalled since 2016.

The new management of Sebi under Madhabi Puri Buch, who herself is under a volley of allegations including conflicts of interest, has said there was "insufficient evidence", thus closing the case.

Earlier this year, Sebi had rejected a settlement application by the NSE in the co-location case.

In an order released Friday, Sebi whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney disposed of the proceedings against the NSE saying, "There is no dispute to the fact that NSE did not have a detailed defined policy for the use of colo (co-location) facility. It even failed to monitor the use of the secondary server by TMs without having sufficient reason. The defence put forward by NSE about the issuance of welcome email in the form of ‘registration enablement mail’ at the time of providing colo facility to TMs (brokers) can’t be said to be justifying its role as a first-level regulator. The issuance of guidelines without proper monitoring demonstrated a lack of due diligence."