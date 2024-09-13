Looking to grow supply chain in India: Embraer

NEW DELHI: Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer said it is evaluating the expansion of its supply chain in India as a high-level delegation of the company is concluding its visit here.

Embraer said that it foresees potential suppliers across its defense, commercial aviation and executive jets businesses for areas such as aerostructures, machining, sheet metal, composites, forgings, wire harness, and hardware and software development.

“India has a robust aviation and defense industry, and we see strong viability for manufacturers and systems developers in India to be key suppliers to Embraer,” said Roberto Chaves, Executive Vice-President of Global Procurement and Supply Chain at Embraer.

“We are driven by a common vision, which is to drive the aviation capabilities of Brazil and India to greater heights, and to deliver value to our customers around the world.”

India is a strategic market for Embraer in all its business segments. The Embraer footprint in the country surpasses 44 aircraft, including customers in Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets and Defense & Security. The Indian Government and Indian Air Force operate a fleet of 5 Embraer VIP jets and 3 EMB 145 AEW “Netra” military aircraft, respectively.