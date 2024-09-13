Titan's Helios ties up with Italy’s U-BOAT, in talks to bring more global brands to India

Helios, India's largest premium watch retailer from Titan, has expanded its international portfolio by introducing U-BOAT, the renowned Italian premium watchmaker, to the Indian market through a partnership. The Tata Group company said it is in talks with three more global brands to introduce their products in India as the premium watch segment (priced upward of Rs 25,000 a unit) is growing at a robust pace.

“There is a strong premiumisation trend happening all across India. Helios, as the country’s largest retailer of global watch brands, is well placed to leverage this opportunity,” said Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Watches and Wearables, Titan. Shukla added that even as Helios, with its 240 stores across 95 plus cities, has been growing at a CAGR of 35% for the past 5 years, the company now wants to strengthen their presence in the premium segment.

“To cater to this segment we have launched three brands so far this year and we want to launch three more by the end of this fiscal…All the upcoming brands will play in the price range of Rs 25,000-1.25 lakh,” said Shukla. He added that Helios will continue to expand its footprint by adding 50 stores this fiscal.

Prices of U-BOAT watches start at Rs 1.22 lakh and go up to Rs 6 lakhs. The products will be first available at 11 marquee Helios stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad & Kolkata. The company believes that this addition to its portfolio ahead of the festive season is poised to contribute an expected 45% growth in revenue.