'When can I get my pension?' Disgruntled Chinese process rise in retirement age

BEIJING: Chinese employees on Friday began processing the news that they would have to work at least three extra years after officials announced they would raise the country's retirement age from 2025.

"My first reaction is: so when can I get my pension?" a 30-year-old marketing professional who gave her name as Xinzi, told AFP in Beijing.

"I'm worried that we modern people now are so competitive and distressed that our health may not see us through to that age," she said.

Officials announced the statutory retirement age for male workers would be raised from 60 to 63. For women workers, it would rise from 50 or 55 years to 55 and 58 years, depending on whether they were "blue-collar workers" or "cadres".

The retirement age will be gradually raised over 15 years from January 1, 2025, state media said.

Xinzi said she was also concerned about the current job market, where China's youth unemployment stood at 17.1 percent in July, and whether the extension would make people reconsider having children, exacerbating China's ageing population.

University student David told AFP he felt "a bit reluctant about working so long", but said he "can understand the decision".

"The country is probably thinking about its ageing population", the intern at a PR firm, who only wished to give his first name for privacy reasons, said.