Coal production up by 5.85% to 412 MT in FY25

NEW DELHI: India’s coal production has increased 5.85% in the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching a provisional figure of 411.62 million tonne (MT) as of September 12, 2024.

As per a statement, Coal India (CIL) has demonstrated resilience with a 2.80% rise in production to 311 MT. Coal dispatch has seen a substantial growth, reaching 442.24 MT, a growth of 4.97%. The dispatch to power plants is also up by 4.03% to 362.65 MT.

Currently, coal stock levels are high, with companies holding 76.49 MT, a 49.07% annual growth rate, and domestic coal-based thermal power plants holding 36.58 MT.

“These figures underscore the sector’s robust performance and its enhanced capacity to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and effectively meet the nation’s energy needs,” said coal ministry in a press note.