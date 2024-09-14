Max to buy 64% in Jaypee Healthcare

NEW DELHI: Max Healthcare (MHIL) is acquirng 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare for an enterprise value of Rs 1,660 crore. In a regulatory filing, Max said it has entered into a strategic agreement with Lakshdeep Group, the promoter of Jaypee Healthcare Ltd (JHL) which is undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

This Strategic Collaboration and proposed acquisition will give MHIL a controlling stake in JHL including its flagship asset, the renowned 500-bed Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

Under the agreement, MHIL will organise debt for repayment of admitted claims of the financial creditors of JHL and proposes to acquire 64% stake in the company, with call and put option for remaining stake. The acquisition includes two operational hospitals i.e. 500-bed Jaypee Hospital, Noida and 200-beds Jaypee Hospital Bulandshahr, built on land parcel of 18 acre and 5.75 acre respectively.