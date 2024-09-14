Sun, Daily Mail publishers cut jobs in US digital operations amid 'financial pressures'

The publishers of The Sun and the Daily Mail are cutting jobs in their American digital operations amid financial pressure on the industry, reports said.

Sky News reported that it has learnt that News UK, the publisher of The Sun, and DMGT, owner of the Daily Mail, have this week announced sweeping internal restructurings in their digital operations on the other side of the Atlantic.

Industry sources said on Friday the two companies were cutting significant numbers of employees in the US, where The Sun launched an American edition online four years ago, Sky News said.

By coincidence, the two sets of cutbacks are understood to have been launched on the same day.

DMGT launched Dailymail.com in the US in 2010, and is thought to employ about 200 people there, a reduction from roughly 260 seven years ago.

Quoting an "insider," Sky News said the DMGT layoffs represented just under 10% of its US workforce, while the proportion of The Sun's US staff being let go is understood to be much higher.