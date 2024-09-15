Killing Vistara may hurt Tatas in long run

"Oh no!” was the exclamation most frequent flyers let out when the Tatas announced Vistara as an airline and brand would disappear on 12 November.

The amalgamation of Vistara into the Tatas’ flagship Air India has been in the works for some time; but it came earlier than expected. Beyond 12 November, Vistara’s aircraft, crew and its operating certificate will be transferred to Air India. Though the livery, staff and in-flight service of this neat airline may be visible till early 2025, ‘Vistara’ as a consumer choice and a ‘UK’ flight number will cease to exist.

Vistara was launched as a Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture in 2013 to fill the vacuum of a premium, airline after both Kingfisher and Jet Airways were on the way down. The Tatas had not inherited Air India then. Commercial flights started in January 2015. Over time Vistara, with the Singapore Airlines training, matured to a strength of 70 aircraft, and a market share of 10% in the domestic segment and 4.1% for international flights.

Meanwhile, the Tatas acquired Air India from the government inJanuary 2022 for Rs 18,000 crore. The two airlines, despite the common ownership, are as close as chalk and cheese. One has been a long-time ‘sarkari’ airline bringing to the table all the baggage of inefficient services. Despite the Tata takeover in 2022, its image as a poor performer has persisted.

In contrast, Vistara with its new, gleaming fleet of A-320s and high-grade hospitality, emerged as a preferred airline with a loyal following among premium flyers. So, does it make sense for the Tatas to kill a successful brand?