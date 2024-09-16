Bajaj Housing zooms 136% on debut, becomes largest mortgage lender with mcap of Rs 1.37 trillion

MUMBAI: Bajaj Housing Finance has made history of sorts on its market debut Monday soaring 136 percent to Rs 164.99 over its issue price of Rs 70 on the BSE after hitting many a circuit breaker during a dull trading day. The stock was listed at Rs 150 on the BSE and the NSE, reflecting a jump of 114.28 percent from the issue price.

With a market capitalisation of Rs 1,37,406.09 crore (Rs 1.37 trillion), the Pune-based company has become the largest mortgage player in terms of market value.

The state-run Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) comes at the second position with a market valuation of Rs 49,476.96 crore, followed by LIC Housing at Rs 37,434.54 crore, PNB Housing Finance (Rs 27,581.41 crore), Aadhar Housing Finance (Rs 20,045.16 crore), Aptus Value Housing Finance (Rs 16,598.17 crore), Aavas Financiers (Rs 14,278.33 crore), Can Fin Homes (Rs 11,983.87 crore), Sammaan Capital (Rs 11,773.23 crore) and Home First Finance Company (Rs 10,602.99 crore).

Bajaj Housing's rivals LIC Housing and Hudco, however, tanked 5.92 percent and 2.10 percent respectively.

On the NSE, the shares surged 135.71 percent to settle at the upper circuit limit of Rs 165.