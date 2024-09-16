Centre to launch digital platform BHASKAR to strengthen start-ups

BENGALURU: With an aim to strengthen the start-up ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will launch a digital platform - The Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative, under the Startup India program on Monday.

This is a platform designed to centralise, streamline, and enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including start-ups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government bodies.

The commerce ministry said the primary goal of BHASKAR is to build the world’s largest digital registry for stakeholders within the start-up ecosystem.

The platform will offer key features including networking & collaboration, providing centralised access to resources, creating personalised identification, apart from enhancing discoverability and supporting the country’s global brand.

There are over 1,46,000 DPIIT-recognised start-ups in the country, and BHASKAR seeks to leverage this potential by providing an all-encompassing, one-stop digital platform that addresses the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors alike, the ministry said. BHASKAR will help unlock the full potential of the country’s start-up ecosystem.

The commerce ministry said BHASKAR is poised to redefine the country’s start-up landscape and create a more connected, efficient, and collaborative environment for entrepreneurship.

By providing personalised BHASKAR IDs for each stakeholder, the platform will facilitate easier interaction, enhance searchability, and allow for efficient discovery of relevant opportunities and partnerships, it added.