Pallonji Group flagship Afcons gets Sebi nod for Rs 7,000 crore IPO

MUMBAI: The Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s flagship engineering arm Afcons Infrastructure has received the market regulator Sebi’s nod for launching a Rs 7,000-crore initial share sale. Afcons had filed the IPO papers with Sebi on March 28.

The IPO, with a face value of Rs 10 per share, is a mix of fresh issue of shares of Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,750 crore by Goswami Infratech.

The offer includes a reservation for subscriptions by eligible employees, according to the draft papers filed with the regulator.

The company said Rs 500 crore of the net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for prepayment/scheduled repayment of a portion of debt; Rs 350 crore will be used for funding long-term working capital requirements; Rs 150 crore will be used for capital expenditure towards purchase of construction equipment and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.