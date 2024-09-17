Air India begins $400 million refit programme with VT-EXN, a single-aisle A320neo 

Air India has commenced its $400 million refit programme for a phased revamp of 67 legacy aircraft in its fleet. The refit programme will start with 27 narrowbody Airbus A320neo aircraft, followed by 40 widebody Boeing aircraft.

The refit program comes as Tata Group has set an ambitious target to make Air India a global airline from India which can take on full-service carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Lufthansa.

At present, Air India often faces ire of passengers over outdated cabin experience.

The first narrowbody aircraft to commence the refit program is VT-EXN, a single-aisle A320neo that went into the hangar on Monday.

After prototyping and necessary regulatory approvals, VT-EXN is expected to re-enter commercial service in December 2024, joining the eight recently delivered and operational Air India A320neo aircraft that already feature upgraded cabin interiors and configuration.

Following VT-EXN, between three and four aircraft per month will undergo retrofit, with the upgradation of the full narrowbody fleet expected by the middle of 2025.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “The commencement of interior refit of the narrowbody fleet is an important step in our journey of enhancing the flying experience of our customers. Over time, all the legacy widebody aircraft will also be refitted. This comprehensive upgradation of Air India’s physical product is an important component of Air India transforming into a world-class airline.”

The refitted A320neo aircraft will feature 8 seats in Business, 24 extra legroom seats in Premium Economy and 132 seats in Economy.

The modernisation includes subtle cabin lighting, spacious legroom and wider pitch, and modern features, like portable electronic device (PED) holders and USB ports with type A and C options to charge mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets.