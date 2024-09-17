Airtel Digital TV collaborates with Amazon Prime

Airtel Digital TV has announced a partnership with Amazon Prime to launch its new Ultimate and Amazon Prime Lite plan.

The company said this partnership will bring together the best of live TV and Prime Video content, providing subscribers with an unmatched entertainment experience.

The new plan offers live TV channels and Prime Video content in HD quality on two devices, along with Prime Lite benefits.

These benefits include free unlimited same-day delivery on over 10 lakh products, next-day delivery on 40 lakh+ products on Amazon, early access to sale events and Lightning Deals, and 5% cashback on purchases on Amazon.in with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Airtel Digital TV and Bharti Airtel, said that Airtel's partnership with Amazon Prime enhances their content lineup and complements the already diverse range of home entertainment services.

"The growing demand for mobile entertainment has prompted us to expand our TV offerings, providing customers with anytime, anywhere access," he adds.

"We are excited to offer customers an unparalleled experience, with prices starting as low as Rs. 521 for the Hindi content. We are confident our users will maximize the value of this compelling deal," said the CEO.

Shilangi Mukherji, Director and Head - SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, said that this collaboration makes access to Prime Video's content even more seamless, while providing other Prime Lite benefits.

With this partnership, Airtel Digital TV aims to refine home entertainment with unlimited access to 350+ TV channels, along with over-the-top (OTT) content available on Prime Video.

Subscribers can enjoy a seamless streaming experience with uninterrupted access to Prime Video's full selection of movies and series, including popular Original series like Mirzapur, Panchayat, and The Family Man, as well as international series and movies.

The plan is available at two price points: Rs. 521 for the Hindi Ultimate and Amazon Prime Lite plan with a 30-day validity, and Rs. 2,288 for the same plan with a 180-day validity.