Credit growth of banks falls 600 bps to 13.7% as demand slows for personal, agri loans

MUMBAI: The RBI's clampdown on unsecured loans last November has finally begun to show results as the credit growth of banks has fallen by almost 600 bps to 13.7 percent in July from 19.5 percent in the same month last year due to a slowdown in their personal and agriculture portfolios.

On the other hand, industrial credit demand almost doubled to 10.1 percent from 5.2 percent.

Another reason for the steep deceleration is that lenders are increasingly focusing on managing their skewed credit-deposit (CD) ratio as deposits have been flying out of their vaults for quite some time now.

This has Care Rating forecasting a moderation in overall credit offtake this fiscal led by continued temperance in unsecured retail and slower corporate loans.