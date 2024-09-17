Infosys to build new digital platform for LIC

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys will develop a next-generation digital platform for the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The IT company will spearhead LIC’s digital transformation initiative called DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement).

Infosys will provide LIC with turnkey system integration services using AI capabilities from Infosys Topaz and DevSecOps services from Infosys Cobalt.

The IT firm will help establish the necessary infrastructure for digital transformation and ensure ongoing monitoring and maintenance once the platform is operational.

The NextGen Digital Platform will enable LIC realize the objectives of DIVE, and the platform will also serve as an open platform, enabling swift integration with FinTech companies and Bancassurance partners, Infosys said.

Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC, said, “Our collaboration with Infosys marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey.”

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, “By leveraging Infosys’ extensive experience in digital transformation initiatives and prowess in AI and Cloud, we aim to equip

LIC with a robust digital infrastructure that will deliver superior customer engagement, enhance operational efficiency and enable rapid market responsiveness.”