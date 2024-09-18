Govt to dilute 7% stake in IREDA via Rs 4,500 crore QIP issue

MUMBAI: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has received approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through a fresh equity sale via the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route.

Under this, the government will dilute 7 percent of its equity. Currently, the government holds a 75 percent stake in IREDA, with a total paid-up equity and issued capital of ₹2,284.6 crore, spread over 228.46 crore shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

The capital raise, which has been approved by an alternative mechanism based on recommendations from a high-level committee, will result in the government’s stake being reduced by up to 7 percent of IREDA’s post-issue paid-up equity, according to a statement filed by the company on Wednesday. The fundraise will be executed in one or more tranches.