Hindalco Industries ramping up copper output

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Group flagship company Hindalco Industries, India’s largest copper producer, has said that it is ramping up capacities, building new capabilities and innovative products as copper becomes a critical manufacturing component in India’s transition towards a developed economy and net zero emissions.

Electric mobility and renewable energy sectors are driving the demand in a major way, says Rohit Pathak, CEO, copper business, Hindalco.

He says that the company is setting up India’s first e-waste recycling plant in Dahej which will further enhance the country’s capabilities in copper recycling and reinforcing Hindalco’s leadership in green practices. Hindalco has one of the world’s largest single-location copper smelter complexes at Dahej in the Bharuch district of Gujarat with integrated port facilities.

To meet the rising global demand for the metal the company is expanding its copper smelting capacity at the facility, and is exploring to build a brownfield factory in the same business-friendly state, which is emerging as the copper capital of the world.