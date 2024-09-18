In talks with finance ministry to address rising steel imports from China: HD Kumaraswamy

NEW DELHI: The steel ministry is in talks with the finance ministry to address the issue of rising imports of steel from China, according to Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. India has been a net importer of iron and steel from China. As per the Government data, India's net import of iron and steel from April to June from China stood at 526 US million dollars. After China, India imported maximum steel from South Korea, followed by Indonesia and Japan in FY25.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by International Ferro Alloys Producers' Association (IFAPA), Kumaraswamy highlighted that increasing imports pose a significant challenge for steelmakers, despite the ongoing surge in demand for steel.

Meanwhile, Rajamani Krishnamurti, President, Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said that they have submitted a fresh request to the Government to undertake safeguard measures to protect the stainless steel industry. According to him China is exporting stainless steel to India at raw material prices.