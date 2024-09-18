Samir Kumar named Amazon India's new head after Manish Tiwary's exit

Amazon’s 25-year-veteran Samir Kumar will take over the reins of its India consumer business as the company undergoes a leadership transition following the resignation of Manish Tiwary, the retail giant said in a release on Wednesday.

Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s SVP for Emerging Markets, announced in an internal email that Samir Kumar will take on the responsibility to lead India as its Country Manager, in addition to his current charter of leading Amazon’s consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa and Turkey.

Samir, who joined Amazon in 1999, was a part of the original team that planned and launched Amazon.in in 2013, the release said.

With this change, the current Amazon.in leadership team of Saurabh Srivastava (Categories), Harsh Goyal (Everyday Essentials), Amit Nanda (Marketplace), and Aastha Jain (Growth Initiatives) will now report to Samir. Kishore Thota (Emerging Markets Shopping Experience) will report to Amit directly.

Samir is working closely with Manish Tiwary on the transition, and will assume operational responsibilities for India starting October 1.

Commenting on the transition, Amit Agarwal, SVP for Emerging Markets, said: “I am deeply appreciative of Manish’s leadership in steering Amazon.in to become the de facto starting point for Indians to buy and sell anything online. I wish him the best for his next chapter.”