Semicon mission launch in next six months: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The government will launch the next phase of India Semiconductor Mission in the next six months, said Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw announced that a significant amount of funding has been allocated for the next phase of this initiative. The next phase of the mission will focus on developing new areas, including Greater Noida, as semiconductor hubs.

“Starting the next phase of semiconductor mission will take another six months, by the time the government will have earmarked a substantial amount and identified new locations such as Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh to be developed as semiconductor hubs,” said Vaishnaw.

Launched in December 2021, India’s Semiconductor Mission has Rs 76,000 crore allocated for production linked incentives. This scheme provides financial incentives for companies setting up semiconductor fabs, testing facilities, and design houses in India.

The government will provide 50% fiscal support for semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors, discrete semiconductors, and ATMP/OSAT facilities. Approved projects include a chip fabrication unit in Dholera, Gujarat, and four chip packaging units in Gujarat and Assam, totalling Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

Several projects have been approved under the scheme, including a chip fabrication unit in Dholera, Gujarat, and four chip packaging units - three in Sanand, Gujarat, and one in Morigaon, Assam. The total investment in these projects amounts to Rs 1.50 lakh crore. In addition to the semiconductor mission, Vaishnaw announced that the rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law are ready and be released for public consultation by the end of September.

Fund allocation next phase

