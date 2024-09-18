Tragic death of young Ernst & Young employee sparks calls for workplace reforms

The recent passing of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant who died four months into her job at Ernst & Young (EY), has raised urgent questions about the company's work culture. Anna's mother, Anita Augustine, has publicly attributed her daughter's death to overwhelming work stress, highlighting the unsustainable demands placed on new employees.
In a poignant letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, Anita described Anna as a dedicated worker who struggled to adjust to a high-pressure environment that often required long hours, even on weekends. Despite her excellence in academics and eagerness to succeed, Anna experienced anxiety and exhaustion as she faced relentless workloads and unmanageable expectations.
Anita's letter urges EY to reflect on its treatment of employees, emphasizing that the culture of overwork must change to prevent similar tragedies. She lamented the absence of company representatives at her daughter’s funeral, expressing deep disappointment in the lack of support for employees in distress.
This heartbreaking incident serves as a critical reminder for corporations to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their staff, especially those just starting their careers. Anita hopes that by sharing Anna's story, meaningful changes will be implemented to create a more compassionate work environment, ensuring that no other family has to endure such a loss.