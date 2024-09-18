Tragic death of young Ernst & Young employee sparks calls for workplace reforms

The recent passing of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant who died four months into her job at Ernst & Young (EY), has raised urgent questions about the company's work culture. Anna's mother, Anita Augustine, has publicly attributed her daughter's death to overwhelming work stress, highlighting the unsustainable demands placed on new employees.

In a poignant letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, Anita described Anna as a dedicated worker who struggled to adjust to a high-pressure environment that often required long hours, even on weekends. Despite her excellence in academics and eagerness to succeed, Anna experienced anxiety and exhaustion as she faced relentless workloads and unmanageable expectations.