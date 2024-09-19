Accenture plans to push back bulk of its staff promotions by six months: Report

The Dublin -based technology giant, Accenture Plc is planning to push back the bulk of its staff promotions by six months. The company will announce most promotions in June, rather than in the usual month of December, Bloomberg reported citing an internal blog post.

The blog said the firm is “permanently changing our primary promotion date from December to June, which is when we have better visibility of our clients’ planning and demand.”

The blog reportedly cites ongoing economic uncertainties within the consulting industry.

The technology giant has over 750,000 employees across 120 countries.

Accenture’s decision to delay promotions reflects a broader trend within the consultancy industry. Companies like McKinsey, Ernst & Young, and PricewaterhouseCoopers have also made staffing adjustments in response to economic headwinds, CNBC TV18 reported.

TOI recalled that in October 2023, Accenture had communicated to its employees in India and Sri Lanka that they will not receive hikes for the fiscal year 2023 following adverse macroeconomic challenges.