FM introduces pension scheme for children, parents can enrol in bank

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced NPS Vatsalya scheme, enabling parents to invest in a pension account for their children. Parents can enrol in the scheme either online or by visiting a bank or post office.

To open a Vatsalya account, a minimum initial contribution of Rs 1,000 is required, followed by an annual contribution of Rs 1,000. “NPS has generated very competitive returns and offers option to people to save while ensuring future income,” Sitharaman said.

This saving-cum-pension scheme is regulated and administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and is designed to allow parents to invest in a pension account for their minor children. All Indian citizens below the age of 18 are eligible for the NPS Vatsalya scheme.