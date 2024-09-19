India set to spend Rs 4.25 lakh crore on weddings in two months

NEW DELHI: India is projected to witness 35 lakh weddings between November and mid-December 2024, up from 32 lakh weddings during the same period in 2023.

This is expected to generate an estimated expenditure of Rs 4.25 lakh crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) in its latest report titled BAND, BAAJA, BAARAAT & MARKETS.

Earlier this year, between 15 January and 15 July, over 42 lakh weddings were held, generating an estimated expenditure of $66.4 billion (Rs 5.5 lakh crore), according to a survey by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

PL stated that the recent cut in gold import duties from 15% to 6% is anticipated to lead to a notable increase in gold purchases nationwide, particularly during the upcoming festive and wedding seasons.