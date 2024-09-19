OTT communication apps excluded from authorisation regime

NEW DELHI: Despite demands from telecom service providers to bring them under licencing, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has excluded over-the-top (OTT) communication apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram from its new authorisation regime.

The regulatory body on Wednesday released the recommendations on the Framework for Service Authorisations to be granted under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. Telecom service providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea demanded to bring OTT services like WhatsApp, Telegram and Skype under regulation, referencing the Act. They argued that the bill’s broad definition of “message” could encompass OTT communication services.

“These recommendations are aimed at a major revamp of existing telecommunication service licencing regime and at fostering growth and enhancing ease of doing business in the sector. Through these recommendations, TRAI has recommended a new service authorisation framework, apart from detailed terms and conditions of various service authorisations to be granted under the Telecommunications Act, 2023,” reads the recommendation.