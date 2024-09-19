Sensex, Nifty open at record highs following Fed rate cut, but economic slowdown concerns weigh

India's equity market benchmarks – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – opened on Thursday at record highs, with both indices up 1% from the previous session's closing, following the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates by 50 basis points (bps). However, the market failed to sustain this momentum, as concerns over a potential economic slowdown in the US took hold.

The BSE Sensex reached an intraday high of 83,773.61 but ultimately closed 236.57 points, or 0.29%, higher at 83,184.80. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 touched a historic high of 25,611.95 before finishing Thursday’s session 38.25 points, or 0.15%, higher at 25,415.80.

Broader market indices faced heavy selling pressure, with small-cap shares experiencing the most significant declines. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped by 1.26%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell by 0.67%.

"FOMC has started the new rate easing cycle with a 50 bps rate cut to 4.75-5%, but markets did not seem pleased about it. The broad sense has been that the 50bps cut is a sign of a slowing economy and is the Fed’s wake-up call. Equity markets fell (after a short rally), Gold was flat, silver rallied, and the US 10-year remained sticky," said Ankita Pathak, Chief Macro & Global Strategist at Angel One Wealth.

Pathak also noted that the US economic outlook for 2024 had worsened, with unemployment now projected to rise to 4.4%, compared to the 4% estimate from June. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a press conference, sought to reassure investors, maintaining that the Fed was focused on avoiding a recession while also achieving its inflation target.

Powell further emphasised that the 50bps cut should not be seen as a new norm, describing it as a “recalibration” rather than a recurring action.

“Previous rate cuts have co-existed with market corrections and economic recessions. We believe a soft, bumpy landing is rather a possibility this time around, and therefore we prefer a defensive tilt to portfolio allocation,” Pathak suggested.