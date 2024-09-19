SpiceJet QIP gets huge response, overbooked

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet’s Rs 3,000 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP) has received an overwhelming response and attracted investment from family offices of Madhu Kela, Akash Bhanshali, Sanjay Dangi, and Rohit Kothari.

Further, investors in the placement includes big names such as Tata Mutual Fund, Bandhan Bank, Discovery Fund, Plutus, and Jupiter Fund Management. According to sources, the QIP was oversubscribed on Day 1 itself. “The total offers received exceed Rs 3,000 crore, underscoring the strong confidence and interest in the company’s growth prospects,”’ said a source aware with the development.

“Renowned investors, including family offices and institutional funds, have participated in the QIP, further solidifying the positive sentiment towards SpiceJet. Notable investors include family offices of Madhu Kela, Akash Bhanshali, Sanjay Dangi, Rohit Kothari, as well as Discovery Fund, Plutus, Jupiter Fund Management , Think Investments, Tata Mutual Fund, and Bandhan Bank.”