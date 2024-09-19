Zee refutes Star’s Rs 8,000 cr damage claims

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing feud between two media houses, Zee Entertainment on Wednesday refuted all claims by Star India Private Limited, including the $940 million, or nearly Rs 8,000 crore sought in damages. This rebuttal came after Star filed a ‘Statement of Case’ before London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), in which it declared termination of the alliance agreement.

Star on Monday filed its Statement of Case before the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal, in which it has, inter alia, sought to declare that the Alliance Agreement between Star and the company has been validly terminated by Star and damages to be determined as of the date of the tribunal’s award (with such damages quantified, as at August 31, 2024, as proxy date of the award, at $940 million) along with costs, expenses and applicable interest until full payment, said ZEEL in a regulatory filing.

It added, “The company (ZEEL) categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Star including its claims for damages. The arbitration is at its initial stage and the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal is yet to determine if the Company is liable in any manner. The Company will, on merits, strongly contest all unfounded claims by Star and reserves all its rights.”