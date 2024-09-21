OYO acquires G6 hospitality for 525 million dollars, expands US footprint

Oravel Stays, the parent company of the global travel technology firm OYO, announced on Saturday that it is acquiring US-based G6 Hospitality from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million in an all-cash deal. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

G6 Hospitality, a leading economy lodging franchisor, is the parent company of the well-known Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands. The franchise network of Motel 6 generates gross room revenues of $1.7 billion, which provides a strong fee base and cash flow for G6.

OYO has been expanding its presence in the United States since its launch in the region in 2019. The company currently operates over 320 hotels across 35 states. In 2023, OYO added nearly 100 hotels to its US portfolio and aims to add 250 more by 2024.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone for a startup company like us to strengthen our international presence. Motel 6’s strong brand recognition, financial profile, and network in the US, combined with OYO’s entrepreneurial spirit, will be instrumental in charting a sustainable path forward for the company, which will continue to operate as a separate entity,” said Gautam Swaroop, CEO of OYO International.