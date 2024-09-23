KVS Manian assumes office as Federal Bank CEO

MUMBAI: The Kochi-based old-generation private sector lender Federal Bank has said KVS Manian has taken over as its new managing director & chief executive from Monday.

Manian would be filling in the vacancy created by the superannuation of the incumbent Shyam Srinivasan, who successfully led the bank from September 2010.

Significantly, the Federal Bank statement, which was not attributed to anyone, did not speak a word about Srinivasan’s retirement on Monday, or his contribution to the bank in the past 14 years.

Manian, who was with Kotak Mahindra Bank for over two and half decades, has a proven track record in the banking industry. He left Kotak in May.

During his tenure at Kotak, he played a pivotal role in the bank’s transformation from a non-banking financial company to the fifth largest private sector lender. He was instrumental in driving the growth and profitability of Kotak’s corporate, institutional, and investment banking, as well as wealth management divisions.

Manian is an electrical engineer from IIT, Varanasi, and holds a postgraduate degree in financial management from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and is also a qualified cost and works accountant.