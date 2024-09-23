myTVS to add 10,000 e2Ws to mobility-as-a-service platform, aims for 2,500 service centres in two years

NEW DELHI: myTVS, one of India’s leading aftermarket service providers, has launched a new ‘mobility-as-a-service’ platform for electric vehicles (EVs) fleet operators.

With this launch, it will be adding 10,000 electric two-wheelers and a small number of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) on the platform by the end of March 2025.

myTVS Managing Director G Srinivasa Raghavan informed that the group company - TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions - will invest Rs 100-150 crore for the acquisition of 10,000 vehicles. The EVs will be provided to large last-mile fleet operators such as MoEVing and Sun Mobility for a fee.

Raghavan said that the opportunity for them to grow in this space is huge given a million battery-powered two-wheelers, three-wheelers and LCVs will hit the e-commerce market in the next few years.