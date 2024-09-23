Services activity falls to 9-month low, but hiring up

MUMBAI: The services activity slowed to the lowest in nine months with the purchasing managers’ index printing at 58.9 in September, down from 60.9 in August.

The number is still in the positive territory as it is above 50. Any reading below 50 indicates there is trouble brewing.

The flash manufacturing output index also dipped to 60 in September, from 60.3 in the previous month, showing a slowdown in manufacturing.

According to the HSBC flash services business activity index fell to a nine month low of 58.9 in September, down from 60.9 in August and the agency said Monday and attributed the business activity moderation to the lower output and new orders.

However, employment continued to increase at a solid pace amid improved business confidence. The survey indicates that growth remained strong, as responses from 400 manufacturers and 400 service providers indicate.

PMI survey also highlights strong new business inflows, solid job creation, and optimistic growth expectations.